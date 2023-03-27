Iowa Air Guard, Kosovo Security Force conduct joint medical exercise

Members of the Iowa Air National Guard and the Kosovo Security Force assess a notional patient during a joint medical exercise in Kosovo on Aug. 17, 2022. Forty Iowa Air National Guard members from Des Moines and Sioux City traveled to Kosovo to participate in the exercise, which aimed to prepare the KSF in its bid to achieve "Role 1" NATO verification for its military medical capabilities. (Courtesy photo)

