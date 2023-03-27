Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Air Guard, Kosovo Security Force conduct joint medical exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Iowa Air Guard, Kosovo Security Force conduct joint medical exercise

    KOSOVO

    08.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Members of the Iowa Air National Guard and the Kosovo Security Force assess a notional patient during a joint medical exercise in Kosovo on Aug. 17, 2022. Forty Iowa Air National Guard members from Des Moines and Sioux City traveled to Kosovo to participate in the exercise, which aimed to prepare the KSF in its bid to achieve "Role 1" NATO verification for its military medical capabilities. (Courtesy photo)

    Iowa National Guard, Kosovo Security Force

