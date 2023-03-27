Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa, Kosovo troops serve together in Kuwait [Image 1 of 2]

    Iowa, Kosovo troops serve together in Kuwait

    KUWAIT

    05.08.2021

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Iowa National Guard and Kosovo Security Force troops pose with the Iowa State flag and the Republic of Kosovo Flag in Kuwait on May 8, 2021. For the first time in its history, the Kosovo Security Force sent troops to Kuwait to support an international peacekeeping mission in March 2021. The Iowa National Guard's military partnership with Kosovo greatly contributed to this key milestone, which allowed Kosovo to contribute to global peace and security outside its borders. Leading up to the mobilization, the KSF troops attended multiple training rotations in Iowa, including 91B wheeled vehicle mechanic qualification. In country, the troops fell under the Iowa National Guard's 3654th Support Maintenance Company and Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment, 734th Regional Support Group. (Courtesy photo)

