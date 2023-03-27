Marines Employ Reverse-Osmosis Technology on Camp Pendleton

Joel Heywood, center-right, Director, Water Resources Division, Public Works Department, speaks to Oliver Pacifico, right, District 8 Engineer, California State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, during a demonstration of reverse-osmosis filtering technology for the Northern Water Treatment Plant on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 20, 2023. The Northern Water Treatement Plant supplies potable water to the northern areas on the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

Date Taken: 03.19.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US