    Marines Employ Reverse-Osmosis Technology on Camp Pendleton [Image 1 of 4]

    Marines Employ Reverse-Osmosis Technology on Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Contractors with the Water Resources Division, Public Works Department, install a pipe, enabling reverse-osmosis filtering technology for the Northern Water Treatment Plant on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 13, 2023. The Northern Water Treatment Plant supplies potable water to the northern areas of the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 20:40
    Photo ID: 7703959
    VIRIN: 230313-M-FS018-1442
    Resolution: 6112x4075
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Employ Reverse-Osmosis Technology on Camp Pendleton [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Marines; Camp Pendleton; MCI West; safety; reverse osmosis

