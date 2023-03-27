Contractors with the Water Resources Division, Public Works Department, install a pipe, enabling reverse-osmosis filtering technology for the Northern Water Treatment Plant on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 13, 2023. The Northern Water Treatment Plant supplies potable water to the northern areas of the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 20:40
|Photo ID:
|7703959
|VIRIN:
|230313-M-FS018-1442
|Resolution:
|6112x4075
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Employ Reverse-Osmosis Technology on Camp Pendleton [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
