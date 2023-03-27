Missileers conduct MPT training

Capt. Katelyn Woodley, Operations Group representative to the 90th Missile Wing Operations Center, conducts training with 2nd Lt. Charles Read, 320th Missile Squadron deputy missile combat crew commander, in the Missile Procedures Trainer on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 27, 2023. MPT training "rides" are regularly conducted for all missileers to ensure personnel readiness. (U. S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 03.27.2023