    Missileers conduct MPT training [Image 1 of 3]

    Missileers conduct MPT training

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Katelyn Woodley, Operations Group representative to the 90th Missile Wing Operations Center, conducts training with 2nd Lt. Charles Read, 320th Missile Squadron deputy missile combat crew commander, in the Missile Procedures Trainer on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 27, 2023. MPT training "rides" are regularly conducted for all missileers to ensure personnel readiness. (U. S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missileers conduct MPT training [Image 3 of 3], by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

