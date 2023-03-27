Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scott Air Force Base Airmen participate in major accident response excercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Scott Air Force Base Airmen participate in major accident response excercise

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class DeQuan Simmons 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raeann Grunden, escorts an individual with a simulated wound during a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE), near the flightline on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, March 16, 2023. The MARE is used to practice responding to large-scale incidents such as aircraft crashes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class De’Quan Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 16:22
    VIRIN: 230316-F-YI895-016
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
