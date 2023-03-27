U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raeann Grunden, escorts an individual with a simulated wound during a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE), near the flightline on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, March 16, 2023. The MARE is used to practice responding to large-scale incidents such as aircraft crashes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 16:22
|Photo ID:
|7703397
|VIRIN:
|230316-F-YI895-016
|Resolution:
|3580x2382
|Size:
|786.03 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scott Air Force Base Airmen participate in major accident response excercise [Image 2 of 2], by A1C DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
