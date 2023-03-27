Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scott Air Force Base Airmen participate in major accident response excercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Scott Air Force Base Airmen participate in major accident response excercise

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class DeQuan Simmons 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Two 375th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters carry a manikin on a stretcher during a Major Accident Response Exercise near the flightline on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, March 16, 2023. First responders train regularly to remain prepared for any base emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class De’Quan Simmons)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 16:22
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    This work, Scott Air Force Base Airmen participate in major accident response excercise [Image 2 of 2], by A1C DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    Team Scott
    375th Civil Engineer Squadron

