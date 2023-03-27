Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham speaks at his retirement ceremony at the conclusion of 40-years of service to the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7703295
|VIRIN:
|230327-N-WU565-075
|Resolution:
|3575x2383
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham retires from 40-years of service in the Navy [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 John Grandin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT