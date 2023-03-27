Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham retires from 40-years of service in the Navy

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Grandin 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham speaks at his retirement ceremony at the conclusion of 40-years of service to the Navy.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 16:15
    VIRIN: 230327-N-WU565-075
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    This work, Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham retires from 40-years of service in the Navy [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 John Grandin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    Navy Surgeon General
    Navy SG
    Bruce Gillingham
    thisisNavyMedicine

