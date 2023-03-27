Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th Navy Surgeon General, RADM Bruce Gillingham, Retires [Image 1 of 2]

    39th Navy Surgeon General, RADM Bruce Gillingham, Retires

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Grandin 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham salutes the American flag as Rear Admiral Matthew Case presents it to him during a flag folding ceremony for Gillingham's retirement ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 16:15
    Photo ID: 7703286
    VIRIN: 230327-N-WU565-067
    Resolution: 3608x2406
    Size: 891.55 KB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Navy Surgeon General, RADM Bruce Gillingham, Retires [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 John Grandin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th Navy Surgeon General, RADM Bruce Gillingham, Retires
    Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham retires from 40-years of service in the Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy Surgeon General
    Navy SG
    Bruce Gillingham
    thisisNavyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT