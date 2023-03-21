Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Surgeon General remembers Iraq deployment [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Surgeon General remembers Iraq deployment

    IRAQ

    11.09.2004

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Bruce Gillingham at work during a deployment to Surgical Shock Trauma Platoon in Taqqadum, Iraq-located in the Sunni triangle between the volatile cities of Ramadi and Fallujah.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2004
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 09:16
    Photo ID: 7702021
    VIRIN: 041109-N-JG529-001
    Resolution: 6144x4915
    Size: 0 B
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Surgeon General remembers Iraq deployment [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Department of the Navy COVID-19 Press Update
    Japan-Joint Tomodachi Medical Team Group Photo
    Navy Surgeon General remembers Iraq deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iraq, OIF,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT