    Japan-Joint Tomodachi Medical Team Group Photo

    

    JAPAN

    05.15.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Navy Captain Bruce Gillingham poses for a photo with the Joint U.S. medical team in Japan supporting operation Tomodachi following the March 11th, 2011 earthquake.

    
