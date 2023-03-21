Japan-Joint Tomodachi Medical Team Group Photo

Navy Captain Bruce Gillingham poses for a photo with the Joint U.S. medical team in Japan supporting operation Tomodachi following the March 11th, 2011 earthquake.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2011
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 09:16
|Photo ID:
|7701989
|VIRIN:
|110515-N-JG529-001
|Resolution:
|3648x2736
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
