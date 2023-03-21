The crew of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (1139) overcome several maintenance issues, including a problem with the sea strainers on March 1, 2023, which filter the water used to cool the ship’s engines during a three-week deployment to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as part of the ongoing Operation Rematau. They also required a replacement hydraulic hose for the winch used to move the small boat. The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew deployed to Guam was invaluable in transporting that replacement part on short notice from Guam to Saipan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jalle Merritt)
U.S. Coast Guard serves partners in Commonwealth of Northern Marianas
