    U.S. Coast Guard serves partners in Commonwealth of Northern Marianas [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard serves partners in Commonwealth of Northern Marianas

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Lt. Jalle Merritt 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (1139) overcome several maintenance issues, including a problem with the sea strainers on March 1, 2023, which filter the water used to cool the ship’s engines during a three-week deployment to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as part of the ongoing Operation Rematau. They also required a replacement hydraulic hose for the winch used to move the small boat. The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew deployed to Guam was invaluable in transporting that replacement part on short notice from Guam to Saipan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jalle Merritt)

    IMAGE INFO

