    U.S. Coast Guard serves partners in Commonwealth of Northern Marianas [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard serves partners in Commonwealth of Northern Marianas

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (1139) crew departs Guam on Feb. 27, 2023, for a three-week deployment to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as part of the ongoing Operation Rematau. During the patrol, the crew aided U.S. Government partners and conducted and supported four Coast Guard missions, including search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, living marine resource protection, aids to navigation (U.S. Coast Guard photo by CWO Sara Muir)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard serves partners in Commonwealth of Northern Marianas [Image 8 of 8], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

