USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 25, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Kayla Vixay, from Fort Worth, Texas, fires a shot line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) while operating in the South China Sea, March 25. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
03.25.2023
03.26.2023
SOUTH CHINA SEA
