USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 25, 2023) – The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), left, delivers fuel to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) during an underway replenishment while operating in the South China Sea, March 25. Chung-Hoon is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

