US, Japan conduct 78th Reunion of Honor on Iwo To

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps, addresses the audience during the 78th Reunion of Honor ceremony, Iwo To, Japan, March 25th, 2023. The Reunion of Honor ceremony is held annually to bring together leaders from the U.S. and Japan, veterans, distinguished guests, and their family members to pay tribute to service members lost during the Battle of Iwo Jima, and is a testament to the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance which has blossomed over the past 78 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)

