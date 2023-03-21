US, Japan conduct 78th Reunion of Honor on Iwo To

U.S. Ambassador to Japan, the Honorable Rahm Emanuel, speaks to U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37 after the 78th Reunion of Honor ceremony, Iwo To, Japan, March 25th, 2023. The Reunion of Honor ceremony is held annually to bring together leaders from the U.S. and Japan, veterans, distinguished guests, and their family members to pay tribute to service members lost during the Battle of Iwo Jima, and is a testament to the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance which has blossomed over the past 78 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)

