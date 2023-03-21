US, Japan celebrate 78th Reunion of Honor on Iwo To

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, commanding general of U.S. Forces Japan, and Brig. Gen. Adam Chalkley, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, escort a Battle of Iwo Jima veteran atop Mt. Siribachi after the 78th Reunion of Honor ceremony, Iwo To, Japan, March 25, 2023. The Reunion of Honor ceremony is held annually to bring together leaders from the U.S. and Japan, veterans, distinguished guests, and their family members to pay tribute to service members lost during the Battle of Iwo Jima, and is a testament to the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance which has blossomed over the past 78 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

