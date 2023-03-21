Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, Japan celebrate 78th Reunion of Honor on Iwo To [Image 1 of 2]

    US, Japan celebrate 78th Reunion of Honor on Iwo To

    IWO TO, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    From left, U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam Chalkley, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics group, Lt. Gen William M. Jurney, the commanding general of Marine Corps Forces Pacific, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, commanding general of U.S. Forces Japan, Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, the Honorable Rahm Emanuel, and Sgt. Maj Troy E. Black, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, pose for a photo atop Mt. Siribachi after the 78th Reunion of Honor ceremony, Iwo To, Japan, March 25, 2023. The Reunion of Honor ceremony is held annually to bring together leaders from the U.S. and Japan, veterans, distinguished guests, and their family members to pay tribute to service members lost during the Battle of Iwo Jima, and is a testament to the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance which has blossomed over the past 78 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 04:21
    Photo ID: 7700913
    VIRIN: 230325-M-FD063-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: IWO TO, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Japan celebrate 78th Reunion of Honor on Iwo To [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US, Japan celebrate 78th Reunion of Honor on Iwo To
    US, Japan celebrate 78th Reunion of Honor on Iwo To

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    78th ROH
    78th Reunion of Honor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT