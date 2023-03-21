USS Kansas City (LCS 22) Calculates Liquid Load to Determine Draft

230324-N-NO250-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Johnathon Jimmerson from Leesburg, Georgia, calculates the liquid load to determine the draft of littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22). Kansas City is participating in Carrier Strike Group ONE’s Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training; a premier exercise aimed at improving warfighting skills, increase lethality, and overall tactical proficiency across multiple warfare disciplines. (U.S Navy photo by Commander David Gardner)

