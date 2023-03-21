Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kansas City (LCS 22) Calculates Liquid Load to Determine Draft [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Kansas City (LCS 22) Calculates Liquid Load to Determine Draft

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.24.2023

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230324-N-NO250-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Johnathon Jimmerson from Leesburg, Georgia, calculates the liquid load to determine the draft of littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22). Kansas City is participating in Carrier Strike Group ONE’s Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training; a premier exercise aimed at improving warfighting skills, increase lethality, and overall tactical proficiency across multiple warfare disciplines. (U.S Navy photo by Commander David Gardner)

