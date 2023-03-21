USS Kansas City (LCS 22) Participates in a Helicopter Refueling Evolution

230324-N-NO250-1017 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2023) Gas Turbine System Technician 1st Class Jular Bigornia from Danville, Virginia, and Engineman 2nd Class Unique Boyd from Newport News, Virginia, participate in a helicopter refueling evolution aboard the littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22) during a tactical training exercise. Kansas City is participating in Carrier Strike Group ONE’s Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training; a premier exercise aimed at improving warfighting skills, increase lethality, and overall tactical proficiency across multiple warfare disciplines. (U.S Navy photo by Commander David Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 02:56
|Photo ID:
|7700875
|VIRIN:
|230324-N-NO250-1017
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
