USS Kansas City (LCS 22) Participates in a Helicopter Refueling Evolution

230324-N-NO250-1017 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2023) Gas Turbine System Technician 1st Class Jular Bigornia from Danville, Virginia, and Engineman 2nd Class Unique Boyd from Newport News, Virginia, participate in a helicopter refueling evolution aboard the littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22) during a tactical training exercise. Kansas City is participating in Carrier Strike Group ONE’s Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training; a premier exercise aimed at improving warfighting skills, increase lethality, and overall tactical proficiency across multiple warfare disciplines. (U.S Navy photo by Commander David Gardner)

