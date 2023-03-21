Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Hosts Spring Festival for First Time in Four Years [Image 3 of 3]

    CFAY Hosts Spring Festival for First Time in Four Years

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Rivera 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 25, 2023) – Japanese community members wait in line for a ship tour onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during the 27th annual Spring Festival celebration. CFAY held the Spring Festival event for the first time in four years offering American and Japanese community members and guests the opportunity to enjoy the cherry blossoms and spring weather with family and friends. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik M. Rivera Jr.)

    TAGS

    Japan
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Spring Fest

