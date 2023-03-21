CFAY Hosts Spring Festival for First Time in Four Years

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 25, 2023) — Navy Corpsman aboard U.S. 7th fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), perform mock triage on a training dummy whilst touring the ship during Spring Fest. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik M. Rivera Jr.)

