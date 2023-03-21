Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Dolphin helicopter crew trains in Guam [Image 5 of 10]

    U.S. Coast Guard Dolphin helicopter crew trains in Guam

    GUAM

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Mewborn 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew trains over Apra Harbor, Guam, on March 14, 2023. The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter is a short-range recovery helicopter used by the crew to perform search and rescue, law enforcement, and homeland security missions. The aircrew is forward deployed to Guam from Hawaii for six weeks serving the people of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands while working with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam to assess the feasibility of more frequent operations in the islands and provide an additional search and rescue asset as available. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ed Mewborn)

    TAGS

    SAR
    MH-65
    AST
    Station Apra Harbor

