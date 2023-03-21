U.S. Coast Guard Dolphin helicopter crew trains in Guam

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew trains over Apra Harbor, Guam, on March 14, 2023. The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter is a short-range recovery helicopter used by the crew to perform search and rescue, law enforcement, and homeland security missions. The aircrew is forward deployed to Guam from Hawaii for six weeks serving the people of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands while working with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam to assess the feasibility of more frequent operations in the islands and provide an additional search and rescue asset as available. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ed Mewborn)

