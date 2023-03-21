Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Abn. Div. Cbrn Competiton Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    82nd Abn. Div. Cbrn Competiton Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division attend an award ceremony on Fort Bragg, NC, March 24, 2023. Paratroopers will go on to compete for the Best CBRN Competition's next level. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 16:58
    Photo ID: 7699794
    VIRIN: 230324-A-ID763-358
    Location: US
    82nd Airborne Division
    Award Ceremony
    CBRN
    Fort Bragg
    Best Cbrn Competition

