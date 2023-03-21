Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division attend an award ceremony on Fort Bragg, NC, March 24, 2023. Paratroopers will go on to compete for the Best CBRN Competition's next level. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 16:57
|Photo ID:
|7699792
|VIRIN:
|230324-A-ID763-372
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|18.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 82nd Abn. Div. Cbrn Competiton Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT