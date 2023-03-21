Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASG-KU Soldiers at The English School in Kuwait City, March, 2023 [Image 6 of 7]

    ASG-KU Soldiers at The English School in Kuwait City, March, 2023

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    03.17.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    As part of the American volunteer delegation for an international fair day, Area Support Group - Kuwait Soldiers led by Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black, NCOIC, ASG-KU, invite students to race through an obstacle course in a child-friendly boot camp at The English School, Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 17, 2023. Alongside booths representing over 50 countries to share national customs, fun facts, and treats, the Soldiers turn the school playground into an obstacle course, teach the NATO alphabet, and help participants of all ages try on the advanced combat helmet and improved outer tactical vest.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 08:52
    Photo ID: 7698654
    VIRIN: 230317-A-FM739-570
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASG-KU Soldiers at The English School in Kuwait City, March, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engagement
    Kuwait
    Public Relations
    ASG-KU
    Army Community Relations

    OPTIONS

