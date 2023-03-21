As part of the American volunteer delegation for an international fair day, Area Support Group - Kuwait Soldiers led by Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black, NCOIC, ASG-KU, put on a kid-friendly boot camp at The English School, Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 17, 2023. Alongside booths representing over 50 countries to share national customs, fun facts, and treats, the Soldiers turn the school playground into an obstacle course, teach the NATO alphabet, and help participants of all ages try on the advanced combat helmet and improved outer tactical vest.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.24.2023 08:52 Photo ID: 7698620 VIRIN: 230317-A-FM739-468 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 8.49 MB Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASG-KU Soldiers at The English School in Kuwait City, March, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.