    Decatur Firefighting Instruction [Image 3 of 3]

    Decatur Firefighting Instruction

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230321-N-SN516-2032 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors practice firefighting techniques on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

