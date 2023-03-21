230321-N-SN516-2018 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors practice firefighting techniques on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 22:03
|Photo ID:
|7698241
|VIRIN:
|230321-N-SN516-2018
|Resolution:
|5946x3964
|Size:
|811.59 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decatur Firefighting Instruction [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
