Japanese, U.S. Army inspectors general meet

U.S. Army Col. Scott Kirkpatrick, right, the commandant of the Army Inspector General School, discusses Army inspector general history with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshiro Tanaka, left, the inspector general of the JGSDF, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, March 7, 2023. Tanaka visited Army Inspector general Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin and the Inspector General School during his visit to Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Anthony Santa Maria)

