U.S. Army Col. Scott Kirkpatrick, right, the commandant of the Army Inspector General School, discusses Army inspector general history with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshiro Tanaka, left, the inspector general of the JGSDF, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, March 7, 2023. Tanaka visited Army Inspector general Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin and the Inspector General School during his visit to Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Anthony Santa Maria)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 08:42
|Photo ID:
|7689989
|VIRIN:
|230307-A-A4438-1701
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese, U.S. Army inspectors general meet [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
