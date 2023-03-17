Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese, U.S. Army inspectors general meet

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Army Col. Scott Kirkpatrick, right, the commandant of the Army Inspector General School, discusses Army inspector general history with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshiro Tanaka, left, the inspector general of the JGSDF, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, March 7, 2023. Tanaka visited Army Inspector general Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin and the Inspector General School during his visit to Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Anthony Santa Maria)

