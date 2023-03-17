Japanese, U.S. Army inspectors general meet

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, right, the 67th Inspector General of the Army, background center, speaks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshiro Tanaka, center left, as she presents an overview of the Army’s inspector general system in Martin’s office at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., March 6, 2023. Tanaka, the inspector general of the JGSDF, visited Martin and the Army’s Inspector General School during his visit to Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. XaViera Masline)

