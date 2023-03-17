Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese, U.S. Army inspectors general meet [Image 1 of 2]

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, right, the 67th Inspector General of the Army, background center, speaks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshiro Tanaka, center left, as she presents an overview of the Army’s inspector general system in Martin’s office at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., March 6, 2023. Tanaka, the inspector general of the JGSDF, visited Martin and the Army’s Inspector General School during his visit to Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. XaViera Masline)

    This work, Japanese, U.S. Army inspectors general meet [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

