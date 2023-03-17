Republic of Korea army Chief of Staff visit to KCTC During Warrior Shield

Republic of Korea army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan, and Lt. Gen. Willard M. Burleson, Eighth Army Commanding General, visited the Korean Combat Training Center during Warrior Shield to oversee the training of Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, March 18, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to reinforce the importance of joint training in support of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Hannah Stewart, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

