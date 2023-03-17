Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea army Chief of Staff visit to KCTC During Warrior Shield [Image 2 of 5]

    Republic of Korea army Chief of Staff visit to KCTC During Warrior Shield

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Republic of Korea army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan, and Lt. Gen. Willard M. Burleson, Eighth Army Commanding General, visited the Korean Combat Training Center during Warrior Shield to oversee the training of Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, March 18, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to reinforce the importance of joint training in support of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Hannah Stewart, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 03:19
    Photo ID: 7689632
    VIRIN: 031823-A-SQ097-002
    Resolution: 5030x3344
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Korea army Chief of Staff visit to KCTC During Warrior Shield [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Freedom Shield Warrior Shield FS Readiness ROK-U.S. Alliance Korea 2ID 8A

