    Underwater Cutting Demonstration During Cobra Gold 2023 [Image 1 of 5]

    Underwater Cutting Demonstration During Cobra Gold 2023

    THAILAND

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230302-N-JC800-0011 SATTAHIPP, Thailand (Mar. 2, 2023) - Navy Diver 1st Class Ryan Bujacich, assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit ONE (MDSU ONE), demonstrates how to use underwater cutting equipment to divers from the Royal Thai Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy as part of Cobra Gold in Thailand, Mar. 2. Commander, Logistics Group/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    MDSU-1
    COBRA GOLD
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    INDOPACOM

