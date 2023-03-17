Underwater Cutting Demonstration During Cobra Gold 2023

230302-N-JC800-0099 SATTAHIPP, Thailand (Mar. 2, 2023) - Petty Officer 1st Class Min Kyu Kim, of the Republic of Korea Navy, practices underwater cutting during a training exercise during Cobra Gold in Thailand, Mar. 2. Commander, Logistics Group/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

