    Recruiting Station San Francisco: Private First Class Benjamin Blitz's Promotion [Image 4 of 4]

    Recruiting Station San Francisco: Private First Class Benjamin Blitz's Promotion

    RS SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Roberto Moreno-Hernandez, left, a recruiter with Recruiting Sub-Station Gilroy, Recruiting Station San Francisco, pins Pfc. Benjamin Blitz, middle, a command recruiter with Recruiting Sub-Station Gilroy, Recruiting Station San Francisco, to the rank of Private First Class during his meritorious promotion ceremony in San Jose, California, on March 16, 2023. The Command Recruiter Program exists to help share the story of what recruit training and the Marine Corps is like through a proof source that has recently joined. Pfc. Blitz was meritoriously promoted for successfully obtaining two referrals while in the Command Recruiter Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alina Thackray)

