Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Maritime Forces Summit [Image 2 of 2]

    African Maritime Forces Summit

    SAL ISLAND, CAPE VERDE

    03.19.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) is moored in Sal Island, Cabo Verde, during a scheduled port visit in support of the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS), Mar. 19, 2023. Hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with their international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges within African waters including the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 17:43
    Photo ID: 7688970
    VIRIN: 230319-M-DG975-1002
    Resolution: 5370x3580
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SAL ISLAND, CV
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Maritime Forces Summit [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Mary Linniman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    African Maritime Forces Summit
    African Maritime Forces Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AMFS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT