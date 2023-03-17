USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) is moored in Sal Island, Cabo Verde, during a scheduled port visit in support of the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS), Mar. 19, 2023. Hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with their international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges within African waters including the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman)

