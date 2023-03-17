Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 15 of 15]

    Best Warrior Competition 2023

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Hannah Clifton 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Samuel Parker, A. Co. 2nd Battalion 151st Infantry Regiment an infantryman with the and Sgt. Christopher Swygart, an infantryman with A. Co. 1st Battalion 293rd Infantry Regiment, receive their awards for Best Warrior from Brig. Gen. Justin Mann, Indiana National Guard director of the joint staff, March 19, 2023 at Camp Atterbury, Ind. Parker and Swygert won the Best Warrior Competition by out performing their peers in a number of physically and mentally challenging tasks that tested their combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Clifton)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 15:35
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Hannah Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hoosier Guardsmen, Slovak counterparts compete in Best Warrior Competition

