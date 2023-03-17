Best Warrior Competition 2023

Spc. Samuel Parker, A. Co. 2nd Battalion 151st Infantry Regiment an infantryman with the and Sgt. Christopher Swygart, an infantryman with A. Co. 1st Battalion 293rd Infantry Regiment, receive their awards for Best Warrior from Brig. Gen. Justin Mann, Indiana National Guard director of the joint staff, March 19, 2023 at Camp Atterbury, Ind. Parker and Swygert won the Best Warrior Competition by out performing their peers in a number of physically and mentally challenging tasks that tested their combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Clifton)

