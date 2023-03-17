Hoosier Guardsmen, Slovak counterparts compete in Best Warrior Competition

Indiana National Guardsmen and Slovakian service members competed in this year’s Best Warrior Competition, March 17-19, 2023 at Camp Atterbury, Ind. The three-day competition tested basic soldier skills like physical fitness, marksmanship, combat readiness and more through a variety of events including; an obstacle course, medical evacuation exercise, multiple gun-firing lanes, combat fitness test, a ruck march, land navigation and an appearance board.
Despite the below-freezing temperatures and high winds, Spc. Samuel Parker, an infantryman with A. Co. 2nd Battalion 151st Infantry Regiment and Sgt. Christopher Swygart, an infantryman with A. Co. 1st Battalion 293rd Infantry Regiment, out performed their peers, earning the titles of “Best Noncommissioned Officer” and "Best Warrior” and an opportunity to represent the Indiana National Guard at the regional and national competitions.
Both branches of the Indiana National Guard were represented by 20 soldiers and one airmen. Slovakia, partner nation of the Indiana National Guard, also sent three representatives to compete.
"We are proud of all the soldiers, airmen and international partners for competing this weekend. Resilience, effort and professionalism were on full display throughout the competition,” said Command Sgt. Maj., Brian Zirkelbach, noncommissioned officer in charge of this year's Best Warrior Competition. “This year was really special as we were joined by three outstanding service members from our partners in Slovakia, they raised the level of competition for everyone. Congratulations to Sgt. Swygart and Spc. Parker, who were recognized as our Indiana National Guard noncommissioned officer and soldier of the year, respectively.”
“Competing in Best Warrior means doing physically demanding things when you’re already tired,” said Sgt. Swygart. “To have won really brings a sense of accomplishment after all the effort put in. It means a lot to me to be able to represent my unit and the Indiana National Guard.”
Both soldiers intend on competing at the regional competition later this year.
-30-
This work, Hoosier Guardsmen, Slovak counterparts compete in Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Hannah Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
