USS Paul Hamilton IMX 2023 VBSS Operations

230314-N-NO146-3001 GULF OF OMAN (March 14, 2023) Sailors from guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) and members of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force board a participating commercial vessel during visit, board, search and seizure training in the Gulf of Oman, March 14, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Retail Services Specialist Seaman Recruit Dylan Samuel)

