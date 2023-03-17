Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton IMX 2023 VBSS Operations [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Paul Hamilton IMX 2023 VBSS Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    03.14.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230314-N-NO146-3003 GULF OF OMAN (March 14, 2023) Sailors from guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) and members of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force board a participating commercial vessel during visit, board, search and seizure training in the Gulf of Oman, March 14, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Retail Services Specialist Seaman Recruit Dylan Samuel)

    USS Paul Hamilton
    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    IMX 23
    IMX23

