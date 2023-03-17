Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Infantry Division Soldiers standby for training [Image 2 of 2]

    2nd Infantry Division Soldiers standby for training

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2023

    KCTC--Soldiers from 2nd Infantry division participate in the Freedom Shield exercise at the Korea Combat Training Center on March 18, 2023. Freedom Shield is an 11 day exercise meant to strength the readiness and defensive posture of the military units on the peninsula. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Noah Sladek)

