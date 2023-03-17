2nd Infantry Division Soldiers standby for training

KCTC--Soldiers from 2nd Infantry division participate in the Freedom Shield exercise at the Korea Combat Training Center on March 18, 2023. Freedom Shield is an 11 day exercise meant to strength the readiness and defensive posture of the military units on the peninsula. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Noah Sladek)

