Republic of Korea Army Chief of Staff meets with 8th Army Commanding General

KCTC--Republic of Korea Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeon-Hwan and 8th Army Commander LTG William M. Burleson III met together to discuss Freedom Shield operations at the Korea Combat Training center on March 18, 2023. Freedom Shield is an 11 day exercise meant to strength the readiness and defensive posture of the military units on the peninsula. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Noah Sladek)

