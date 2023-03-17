Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Republic of Korea Army Chief of Staff meets with 8th Army Commanding General [Image 1 of 2]

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Signal Brigade

    KCTC--Republic of Korea Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeon-Hwan and 8th Army Commander LTG William M. Burleson III met together to discuss Freedom Shield operations at the Korea Combat Training center on March 18, 2023. Freedom Shield is an 11 day exercise meant to strength the readiness and defensive posture of the military units on the peninsula. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Noah Sladek)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 03:22
    Photo ID: 7688721
    VIRIN: 230318-A-TX409-0001
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: KR
    FreedomShield

