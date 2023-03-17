Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band visits Sonoma State [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Band visits Sonoma State

    ROHNERT PARK, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Van Dyne 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Members of the United States Navy Concert Band speak with audience members following their performance at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, Calif., while on its 2023 national tour. Rohnert Park was one of 16 cities chosen to host the band on its 2023 national tour covering six states and 3200 miles. National tours allow the U.S. Navy Band to connect Americans across the country to their Navy, inspire young people to follow in their path of service, and honor veterans with musical tributes at every performance.

    This work, U.S. Navy Band visits Sonoma State [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Steven Van Dyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

