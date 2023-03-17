The U.S. Navy Band performs at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, Calif., while on its 2023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. National tours allow the U.S. Navy Band to connect Americans across the country to their Navy, inspire young people to follow in their path of service, and honor veterans with musical tributes at every performance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.18.2023 22:48 Photo ID: 7688579 VIRIN: 230317-N-PD917-1024 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 614.07 KB Location: ROHNERT PARK, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band visits Sonoma State [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Steven Van Dyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.