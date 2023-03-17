U.S. Navy Sailor MU2 Luke Reed, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, poses for a photo with Luis Martins, a fifth grader at the Escola Dona Tututa, in Sal Island, Cabo Verde, Mar. 18, 2023. Marines and Sailors supporting the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS), toured Sal Island and met with local students in a unique opportunity to learn about their culture prior to the opening day of the summit on March 20. Hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with their international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges within African waters including the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman)

